Mr. Eezzy formalises relationship with Kimberly

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Eric Opoka aka Mr. Eezzy has formalised his relationship with his former video vixen turned lover Kimberly.

The two only celebrated their second anniversary as a couple recently.

At a very private function dubbed Okugamba Obugenyi held in the outskirts of Kampala, the Tumbiiza Sound hit maker, 25, expressed his love for his wife, thanking her for choosing him and sticking by him despite the challenges.

Mr. Eezzy, at the start of this year, proposed to Kimberly, and the latter shared photos showing off her engagement ring.

The young lovebirds met in December 2020, and from that point on, they have lived together to date.