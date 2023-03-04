Sunday, March 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Mr. Eezzy formalises relationship with Kimberly
Top News

Mr. Eezzy formalises relationship with Kimberly

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Eric Opoka aka Mr. Eezzy has formalised his relationship with his former video vixen turned lover Kimberly.

The two only celebrated their second anniversary as a couple recently. 

At a very private function dubbed Okugamba Obugenyi held in the outskirts of Kampala, the Tumbiiza Sound hit maker, 25,  expressed his love for his wife, thanking her for choosing him and sticking by him despite the challenges.

Mr. Eezzy, at the start of this year, proposed to Kimberly, and the latter shared photos showing off her engagement ring.

The young lovebirds met in December 2020, and from that point on, they have lived together to date.

You may also like

Speaker Among, Magogo express love in Parliament

Presidential adviser John Nagenda is dead

Diamond Platnumz questions quality of Harmonize’s songs

Stanbic Bank employees in sh9.1b fraud case seek bail

Zubair Family loses member to cancer

New Swangz Avenue signee Kitaka releases song

Pastor Jjengo struggles to maintain dad’s estate

Kenzo thanks UWA for supporting ‘Born in Africa’ remake

Bukedde launches Ramadhan promotion

I know nothing about MC Kats’ Muswangali, says Benon

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.