Mr and Miss MUBS crowned

By Alfred Byenkya
George William Mubiru and Lukia Babirye were voted Mr and Miss MUBS 2023 at a talent search show that took place at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on October 20, 2023.
The Mr and Miss MUBS is an annual talent search competition that was started by the university management as a platform of showcasing and promoting the talents of the students.
This was the second edition of the contest and was named Mr And Miss MUBS season II
The pageant featured seven girls and two boys – George William Mubiru and Prosper Arthur Makayi.
The contestants showcased fashion, dance and singing, among others.
Elijah Yunik, the organiser, said the show is usually done at the beginning of the first semester of the academic year as one of the ways of entertaining new students.
The show is a project of Juma Wasswa Balunywa, the son of MUBS principal Balunywa Wasswa and is done with support from the university guild.