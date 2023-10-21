Saturday, October 21, 2023
Awards

Mr and Miss MUBS crowned

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

George William Mubiru and Lukia Babirye were voted Mr and Miss MUBS 2023 at a talent search show that took place at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on October 20, 2023.

The Mr and Miss MUBS is an annual talent search competition that was started by the university management as a platform of showcasing and promoting the talents of the students.

Miss MUBS 2023 winner Lukia Babirye during her presentation at the contest on October 20, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

This was the second edition of the contest and was named Mr And Miss MUBS season II

The pageant featured seven girls and two boys – George William Mubiru and Prosper Arthur Makayi.

The contestants showcased fashion, dance and singing, among others.

Mr MUBS contestant Arthur Makayi Prosper. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

Elijah Yunik, the organiser, said the show is usually done at the beginning of the first semester of the academic year as one of the ways of entertaining new students.

The show is a project of Juma Wasswa Balunywa, the son of MUBS principal Balunywa Wasswa and is done with support from the university guild.

The seven girls that contested for Miss MUBS 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya
The three judges

