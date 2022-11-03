Mr and Miss Bukedde 2023 judges unveiled

By Ivan Kabuye

The judges for the second edition of the Mr and Miss Bukedde competition have been unveiled.

The three judges are Sanyu Robinah Mweruka, a news anchor for Agataliiko Nfuufu, 2021 Mr and Miss Bukedde judge Robert Segawa and music analyst Joseph Batte.

Jommie and Bruno Betty were also introduced as the hosts of the competition.

Jommie and Bruno Betty, the hosts of the second edition of the Mr and Miss Bukedde contest. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Following their unveiling at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala on November 2, the judges promised to be fair, urging contestants not to be afraid.

“I am excited to be part of the jury team that will be identifying the next Mr and Miss Bukedde. In the first season, I impressed the participants with my judgments. I call upon all those who can sing, dance and comedians, among others, to take part in the contest because amongst you, one will emerge the winner,” said Mweruka.

During the talent search, fans, listeners, and viewers will showcase different talents, including music, dance, drama, and comedy.

Throughout the next four months, interested contestants will send in their videos showcasing their talent on WhatsApp number 0776877528.

The judges will review the videos and select the top 60 contestants who will then be invited for the physical auditions.

The winning Miss and Mr Bukedde will each walk away with sh10 million and a land title.