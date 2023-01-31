Mr and Miss Ability A-game bring at grand finale

By Dickson Ndugwa

The grand finale of the Mr. and Miss Ability competitions took place at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, January 28.

The event, now in its second edition, was held under the theme, Transformative Solution for Inclusive Development; The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World.

The event, only for people with disabilities, started at 4:00pm.

The organising committee, which was led by Bismac Moses, traversed the country, seeking regional finalists through competitions and these were brought to Evelyn Apartments where they were trained for the grand finale.

Mr and Miss Ability 2023-2024 with the first runners up at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on January 28, 2023. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

At the grand finale, there were six female models and seven male ones.

The models showcased their talents, creative wear and potential to the audience.

Amid stiff completion, the judges (Nalinya Phiona,michelle and peter ogik) shortlisted the best five.

Elijah Reagan emerged Mr. Ability, while Paston Musimenta was announced as Miss Ability.

Persons with disabilities opening the event at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala on January 28, 2023

The event was wrapped up by Kyegegwa Woman MP Flavia Rwabuhoro, who represented the Minister for Disabilities.

“I am really thankful for the organising committee who have joined efforts for the event to be successful. You have shown one love to the people with disabilities and they are really happy to feel like others in the society. May God bless you all,” she said.

Rwabuhoro urged the minister of finance to increase the budget of people with disabilities.

Models with disabilities show off cultural wear

Queens from other districts also attended the Mr and Miss Ability grand finale

A model with hearing impairments explains to the judges what she is wearing