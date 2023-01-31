Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Mr and Miss Ability A-game bring at grand finale
Top News

Mr and Miss Ability A-game bring at grand finale

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

The grand finale of the Mr. and Miss Ability competitions took place at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, January 28.

The event, now in its second edition, was held under the theme, Transformative Solution for Inclusive Development; The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World.

The event, only for people with disabilities, started at 4:00pm.

The organising committee, which was led by Bismac Moses, traversed the country, seeking regional finalists through competitions and these were brought to Evelyn Apartments where they were trained for the grand finale.

Mr and Miss Ability 2023-2024 with the first runners up at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on January 28, 2023. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

At the grand finale, there were six female models and seven male ones.

The models showcased their talents, creative wear and potential to the audience.

Amid stiff completion, the judges (Nalinya Phiona,michelle and peter ogik) shortlisted the best five.

Elijah Reagan emerged Mr. Ability, while Paston Musimenta was announced as Miss Ability.

Persons with disabilities opening the event at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala on January 28, 2023

The event was wrapped up by Kyegegwa Woman MP Flavia Rwabuhoro,  who represented the Minister for Disabilities.

“I am really thankful for the organising committee who have joined efforts for the event to be successful. You have shown one love to the people with disabilities and they are really happy to feel like others in the society. May God bless you all,” she said.

Rwabuhoro urged the minister of finance to increase the budget of people with disabilities.

Models with disabilities show off cultural wear

Queens from other districts also attended the Mr and Miss Ability grand finale
A model with hearing impairments explains to the judges what she is wearing

A fan cheering her friend performing on stage at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala on January 28, 2023

You may also like

Kireka businessman convicted for possessing gun, 30 live bullets

Pretty Nicole torture: Queen Kaftah jailed three years

I have it all before 30 years, boasts Fabiola

International filmmakers join ‘Kadaga’ series

Evelyn Lagu’s family starts fundraising campaign to save her life

Rema bashed for giving ‘attitude’ at wedding

Coopy Bly, Levixone, Bugembe dominate gospel awards

Bobi Young court-martialed for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda

Entertainment round-up: Phewww January is behind us

Man dies during sexual intercourse in lodge

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.