MPs want universities, NCHE to be held culpable over expired courses

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Henry Sekanjako and Mary Karugaba

Members of Parliament have proposed that universities and the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) be held culpable for allowing the award of degrees through expired courses. 

On Tuesday, May 23, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, directed the Minister of Education and Sports, to table before Parliament a statement explaining the expired courses offered by private and public universities.

Thomas Tayebwa directed the Minister of Education and Sports to table before Parliament a statement explaining the expired courses offered by universities. (Photo by Miriam Namutebi)

However, some MPs said universities and NCHE should be solely held accountable for the mess. 

“The statutory regulator of this sector is the National Council for Higher Education and it has been sleeping on the job. Their oversight role requires that they should be able to know, and even the university management systems have failed so these two are the culprits,” John Nambeshe, the opposition chief whip, said. 

On Monday, May 23, New Vision revealed how employers and foreign universities were rejecting some Ugandan graduates awarded degrees and master programs with expired courses. 

Statistics obtained from NCHE’s online portal, indicate that 1,470 programmes have expired over the last five years.

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, speaking during plenary. MPs advised that the Attorney General together with the Ministry of Education guide on the likely legal issues associated with expired courses. (Photo by Miriam Namutebi)

The list of affected universities and other tertiary institutions includes both public and private academic institutions. 

“How do we make a declaration as a country that our courses are expired? It is so scary. It needs to be handled seriously,” Tayebwa said. 

“What we need now is to assure Ugandans that indeed those who are educated, their courses are okay and if they are not okay, what are you going to do about it,” he added. 

A programme is considered expired after exceeding the period within which its curriculum must have undergone a review and resubmitted to the National Council for Higher Education for accreditation. 

The MPs also advised that the Attorney General together with the Ministry of Education and Sports guide on the likely legal issues associated with expired courses, as the minister briefs Parliament on Wednesday, May 24. 

