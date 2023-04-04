MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana return to Parliament

By Kampala Sun Writer

After spending nearly one year and five months on remand in Kitalya Maximum Security Prison, embattled Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana are back in Parliament.

The MPs arrived at Parliament at around 1:30pm, accompanied by a few friends and mobbed by journalists.

Ssegirinya held a briefcase, while Ssewanya was limping with his right hand on his chest; he was in pain.

When they arrived at the stairs of Parliament, they knelt down for almost two minutes with their hands raised up and prayed.

They were welcomed to Parliament by MP Joseph Sswungu. They then proceeded to the office of the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

While in plenary, Tayebwa welcomed the MPs back to Parliament. “Welcome back our colleagues. We are always happy to see when our colleagues join us again,” he said.

This was the first time Ssegirinya was in Parliament chambers since being elected.

In jail for 524 days

The MPs have been in jail on allegations that between January and August 2021, with others still at large with intent to intimidate the public for political, religious, or economic aims, indiscriminately directly involved themselves in the murder and terror acts in the greater Masaka region.

The MPs are facing charges of murder, terrorism and attempted murder, emanating from spate of killings in Masaka alongside five other people.

The indictment indicates that the accused targeted the Masaka region because it allegedly attracts a lot of media attention.

After several attempts to get bail failed, on February 13, 2023, the MPs were finally granted bail by the High Court in Masaka City.

The High Court was presided over by Justice Lawrence Tweyanze who granted each of the accused a cash bail of sh20m after finding their sureties substantial.

The sureties were directed to execute a non-cash bond of sh50m.

‘We didn’t commit the crimes’

The MPs denied the allegations that there were secret negotiations between the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) parties paving the way for their release.

The two legislators say there was no way the two parties could hold negotiations, arguing that they did not commit the crimes they were charged with.

Addressing the media at NUP headquarters at Kamwokya in Kampala on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Ssewanyana said their release was lawful and that there could not be any secretive negotiations.