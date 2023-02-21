MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case adjourned to March 6

By Farooq Kasule

Judge Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division of the High Court has adjourned the case involving Members of Parliament (MPs) Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana to March 6.

This was after defence lawyer Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa told the court that the MPs are still receiving treatment following their release on bail last week by Masaka High Court judge Lawrence Tweyanze.

“I am adjourning this matter to March 6 for hearing at 9:00am because of the absence of A5 (Ssegirinya) and A6 (Ssewanyana) whom this court is satisfied are sick,” Komuhangi said.

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, who represent Kawempe North and Makindye West in Parliament respectively, are facing two separate trials over charges relating to the 2021 Greater Masaka machete murders.

In the case before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, they are battling the charges together with Bulo Wamala, John Mugerwa, Jackson Kanyike and Mike Sserwadda are charged with the murder of Mugerwa Kizza, Sulaiman Kakooza, attempted murder of Ronald Sebyoto, terrorism and abetting terrorism.

The matter is still under pre-trial.

Under the International Crimes Division of the High Court procedure, it is mandatory for all matters to be subject to pre-trial before a single judge to assess the strength of the evidence on whether or not it warrants the commission of the accused to a panel of three judges for trial.

Richard Birivumbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecution alleges that between January and August 2021, the accused and others still at large with intent to intimidate the public for political, religious or economic aims, indiscriminately directly involved themselves in the murder and terror acts in the Masaka region.

The indictment indicates that the accused targeted the Masaka region because it attracts a lot of media attention.

The two MPs allegedly facilitated their co-accused with cash ranging between sh50,000 and sh100,000 to execute the mission according to the indictment presented in court by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The indictment indicates that the attacks were aimed at instilling fear in the people and eventually discrediting the government.