Wednesday, December 14, 2022
MPs go on festive season recess

by Editorial Team
By John Odyek

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has sent MPs for their Christmas and New Year recess. 

Among on Tuesday, December 13, adjourned Parliament sine dine. 

Adjournment sine die is the conclusion of a meeting by the assembly or legislature without setting a day to reconvene. The assembly can be reconvened at any time for special sittings. 

The Speaker said that there was plenty of work for committees. But there was no business for Plenary. 

Plenary was expected to be adjourned on Thursday pending the availability of any Government business, but none was presented.

She wished the MPs a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. 

Last Thursday Parliament held their traditional end-of-year party signalling that the House was set for recess.

The adjournment followed the passing of the motion to pay tribute to the late Justice Rubby Opio Aweri, 69 years. 

The late died while serving as a justice of the Supreme Court.

The tribute was the only item on the Order Paper on Tuesday. 

Aweri’s body was set to stay overnight in Parliament termed as lie in state. The body will be transported for burial the next day. 

Burial will take place on Friday at Agwata Town Council, Dokolo District. 

Lying in state is the tradition in which the body of a deceased official is placed in a state building. 

