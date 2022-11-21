Monday, November 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News MP Shamim Malende flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment
Top News

MP Shamim Malende flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Michael Odeng

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Shamim Malende has been flown to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for specialised treatment.

Sources say Malende, who is also a lawyer, was flown to Nairobi on Saturday afternoon, November 19, for treatment on the orders of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

On November, 13, the legislator was admitted to the Uganda Martyr’s Hospital, Rubaga in Kampala after collapsing at her home in Kawempe.

Her husband, Salim Ssebunya, said Malende started feeling weak and unstable.

However, he did not take it seriously thinking that she was tired because she had spent the whole day attending several meetings pertaining to her parliamentary duties.

Ssebunya said Malende’s condition worsened last Sunday morning at about 11:00am and by the time he took her to the hospital, she was unconscious.   

You may also like

📷 PICTORIAL: Kampala runs for babies as Buchaman ‘superglues’ on tycoon Mbire

📷 PICTORIAL: IUEA chooses new king and queen

📷 PICTORIAL: Revellers have a blast at Bukedde’s Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi

Police issue fresh guidelines for World Cup

Makerere suspends lecturer accused of slapping student

Thousands take part in MTN Marathon 2022

Makerere says probing lecturer-slaps-student incident

Ebola: Medic gets infected through sex

GNL Zamba bashes Ugandan producers over ‘cockroach’ beats, irks netizens

Denis Onyango hints on returning to Uganda Cranes

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.