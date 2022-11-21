MP Shamim Malende flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment

By Michael Odeng

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Shamim Malende has been flown to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for specialised treatment.

Sources say Malende, who is also a lawyer, was flown to Nairobi on Saturday afternoon, November 19, for treatment on the orders of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

On November, 13, the legislator was admitted to the Uganda Martyr’s Hospital, Rubaga in Kampala after collapsing at her home in Kawempe.

Her husband, Salim Ssebunya, said Malende started feeling weak and unstable.

However, he did not take it seriously thinking that she was tired because she had spent the whole day attending several meetings pertaining to her parliamentary duties.

Ssebunya said Malende’s condition worsened last Sunday morning at about 11:00am and by the time he took her to the hospital, she was unconscious.