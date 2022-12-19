MP Okabe road crash: Mother collapses on receiving news of son’s death

By Steven Matege

Esther Okabe, the mother of Serere County Member of Parliament Bishop Patrick Okabe, collapsed after receiving the news of her son’s death, Javier Silas Omagor, a family member, a family member, has said.

Omagor says when information was relayed to Patrick Okabe’s ancestral home about his death, it appears that those who received the news did not ‘package it well’ for Esther Okabe.

“Any, which way is the best way? there is almost no way,” he said.

The family member added that Esther Okabe has been suffering from high blood pressure, which he suspects also contributed to her collapse.

“She’s been on treatment for pressure,” he said, adding: “The hardest blow (has happened). At least one of them should have remained (survive after the road crash),” he said.

“Grandma collapsed upon receiving the news and people in the village feared that she had passed on and went on informing us. But we called the family Doctor from Soroti who rushed their and assessed the situation. He later confirmed that the old woman still had her breath. She is now being medically managed,” Omagor said.

Information received by New Vision had earlier indicated that Esther had passed on. However, the family has since rescinded reports of her death.

Road crash

Esther Okabe’s collapsing follows the death of Patrick Okabe and his wife, Christine who were this morning involved in a road crash at Naboa in Budaka district on the Mbale-Iganga highway this morning.

Parliament communications director Chris Obore said Okabe died on the spot, while Christine died moments later in hospital in Mbale city.

Burial programme not yet out

Omagor says a burial programme for Patrick and Christine Okabe is yet to be made as all his siblings are in Australia and US.