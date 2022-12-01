MP Namuganza faces censure over misconduct

By Henry Sekanjako

Parliament’s committee on rules privileges and discipline has recommended that the House censures housing and urban development state minister Persis Namuganza over misconduct.

Namuganza was referred to the committee in July 2022, by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, after Solomon Silwanyi (Bukhooli central) accused her of misconduct and misbehaviour.

According to the committee report tabled before Parliament yesterday, November 30, 2022, Silwanyi accused Namuganza of posting on social media and having interviews on TV bashing the operations of Parliament and questioning the powers and integrity of the presiding officers (Speakers) of Parliament to form Adhoc committees.

“The committee has found that the conduct of Namuganza is not befitting of an MP and a minister, being cognizant of the fact that Parliament approved her appointment as a minister, recommends that the House invokes Article 118(1) (b) of the Constitution and rule 106 of the rules of procedure, to censure her,” read the committee report.

In its report, the committee observed that the statements made by Namuganza on social media, imputed improper motives to Parliament and its presiding officers thus an affront to the dignity of the House.

“They denigrated public trust and confidence in the integrity of the office of Speaker, members and the institution of Parliament and brought the House and its members into disrepute,” the report reads in part.

According to the MPs, throughout the inquiry, Namuganza exhibited disrespectful behaviour on several occasions as she didn’t appear in person as required, adding that when she did, she came one-and-a-half hours late.

The committee recommended that MPs should uphold their duty to maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament at all times.

“They should desist from conduct that denigrates the integrity and reputation of Parliament, its presiding officers and members in the eyes of the public,” the committee noted in its report.

Parliament will take a decision on the matter after most of the MPs, who are in South Sudan for the East African Community ( EAC) inter-parliamentary games, return to Uganda this week.