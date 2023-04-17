Monday, April 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News MP Daudi Kabanda swarmed by trolls for Ghetto Kids gaffe
Top News

MP Daudi Kabanda swarmed by trolls for Ghetto Kids gaffe

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto gaffe

Renown keyboard warrior and Kasambya County Member of Parliament Daudi Kabanda gave Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) a feast on the weekend after a week of flexing with former Busiro County South parliamentary aspirant Paul Owor (Hustle King) and the rest of UoT over an alleged money exchange that didn’t go as planned.

On Sunday, in the midst of a flood of congratulatory messages going to the Triplets Ghetto Kids for their sensational Britain’s Got Talent audition that earned them a golden buzzer, Kabanda fumbled.

He instead congratulated the dancers for winning an award in the UK that he didn’t mention in a tweet. The whole message got lost in the glaring misstep and Twitter suddenly unleashed the fury it had pent up for a week.

In the tweet, Kabanda wrote that Triplets Ghetto Kids made Uganda proud and that it is the talent and sporting abilities that the MK Movement will be heavily investing in.

And the correction was delivered with a level of unrestrained brute and derogatory language by UoT.

Some joked that it is the part in the chorus of singer Ceaserous’ song Dangerous where he says sigwa mu bikopo to mean a little research could have saved him the embarrassment that he was subjected to the whole week.

“Which award? The golden buzzer is not award. Do a little research next time uncle,” one Twitter user wrote, while another wrote: “This is how you confidently be misleading the President.”

After receiving enough heat, Kabanda came back to fix it in the reply section and only wrote “golden buzzer”.

Meanwhile, singer Ykee Benda ignored the noise and asked for what he thinks is the group’s most pressing need – a place of abode.

“Honourable abaana abo MK Movement ebazimbileyo, mansion sir. They deserve a beautiful home to stay.”

The Triplets Ghetto Kids wowed the crowd and judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – on Saturday, April 15 with jaw dropping dance moves to a great selection of songs.

Their golden buzzer that they earned just minutes into their performance meant they have sailed through the auditions to the live shows.

You may also like

Man scales wall to see girlfriend in Bweyogerere, shot

Bobi Wine’s party killed me politically, says ex-MP Kasibante

Quex releases second album after four years

Nigerian actress Omotola endorses Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Iron sheets scandal: Lugoloobi to appear in court today

King Oyo makes 31 years

One feared dead as 17 retrieved from debris in Kansanga

Spice Diana leaves YMCA students wanting more at fashion show

Sh29m court award pits Nonini against former producer

Magogo rallies support for East African AFCON 2027 bid

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.