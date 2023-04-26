Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News MP Daudi Kabanda irritates Nyanjura over MK Movement links
Top News

MP Daudi Kabanda irritates Nyanjura over MK Movement links

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Kasambya County MP and MK Movement deputy spokesperson Daudi Kabanda lives for banter.

On Wednesday morning, April 26, the provocative MP picked a small item from KCCA deputy mayor Doreen Nyanjura’s wardrobe and left her fuming. 

Using a subtle message, he wrote on her timeline: “Woman of substance. I love you Doreen!”

As many tried to figure out Kabanda’s sentiments, a visibly angered Nyanjura put the tweet in perspective.

“I have permanently worn the Ugandan wrist band. This is me five years ago, hope you see my wrist band. Keep me out of your MK nonsense. I have always loved and cherished my country,” she wrote back.

The wristbands emblazoned with Ugandan flag colours have since been popularised by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his MK Movement team. They are a must have accessory for the team MK diehards.

You may also like

Freedom City is going to embarrass you – Kapa Cat to Martha...

Diamond’s daughter Tiffah sobs as she bids him farewell following Idd festivities

Kenyan VP hosts Sauti Sol in Botswana

UCC kicks Full Figure out of new job at Salt TV

Producer Didi needs collective support, says Eddy Kenzo

How Big Brother house made Denzel embrace working out

Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’

Minister apologises over Uganda Vs Algeria AFCON home fixture going to Cameroon

Those that don’t like ‘Bailando’ aren’t the target audience – Vinka

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria to be played in...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.