MP Daudi Kabanda irritates Nyanjura over MK Movement links

By Alex Balimwikungu

Kasambya County MP and MK Movement deputy spokesperson Daudi Kabanda lives for banter.

On Wednesday morning, April 26, the provocative MP picked a small item from KCCA deputy mayor Doreen Nyanjura’s wardrobe and left her fuming.

Using a subtle message, he wrote on her timeline: “Woman of substance. I love you Doreen!”

As many tried to figure out Kabanda’s sentiments, a visibly angered Nyanjura put the tweet in perspective.

“I have permanently worn the Ugandan wrist band. This is me five years ago, hope you see my wrist band. Keep me out of your MK nonsense. I have always loved and cherished my country,” she wrote back.

The wristbands emblazoned with Ugandan flag colours have since been popularised by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his MK Movement team. They are a must have accessory for the team MK diehards.