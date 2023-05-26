Saturday, May 27, 2023
MP Balimwezo pokes Bebe Cool's 'something something' on Urban TV talk show

By Dickson Ndugwa

Singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool maintained his cool despite being taunted by Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo during a talk show on Urban TV called National Agenda Zaabike on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Also present on the show hosted by Tera Kaaya were Rubaga Division Resident City Commissioner Anderson Burora and counsel Musa Matovu.

The subject of discussion was the President’s ongoing countrywide tour.

After Tera Kaaya had asked each of the participants to introduce themselves, Balimwezo started by taunting Bebe Cool, saying: “Bebe Cool, let me hope you have not come to perform.”

The Mwongede Akalulu singer laughed, before responding that he had come to discuss national matters, so he was not in the wrong place.

Since Bebe Cool was seated next to Tera Kaaya, the talk show host started by him asking him what the aim of Museveni’s tour in various parts of the country was.

Singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool, Rubaga Division Resident City Commissioner Anderson Burora, Counsel Musa Matovu and Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo appearing on Urban TV’s National Agenda Zaabike on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

“I have once been with President Museveni when he is touring around the country. President Museveni is emphasising economic development projects like wealth creation which he enlightened the people of West Nile about in April 2022. Now he is in Buganda (Greater Masaka),`where he even met one of the opposition National Unity Platform MPs, Kagabo Muhammed and talked about the response of the youth in Lwengo towards wealth creation,” Bebe Cool said.

The more Balimwezo was relentless in poking Bebe, the National Resistance Movement-leaning singer stuck to his guns.

“Instead of of contradicting government economic projects, its like the Opposition is there every time to oppose the good and the bad which is not good for our nation,” Bebe said.

