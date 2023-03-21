MP Balimwezo in rare PDA in South Africa

By Alex Balimwikungu

During the rainy season, Nakawa East Member of Parliament Eng. Ronald Balimwezo is a busy person. He is often checking on his constituents, most of whom bear the brunt of city floods.



This year though, the floods can overflow as much as they want because the National Unity Platform (NUP)-leaning MP is dealing with matters of the heart.



From photos seen by The Kampala Sun, Balimwezo’s heart is overflowing with love. It was surprising to see he and his wife, Rachael Turyamureeba, putting on a rare public display of affection as they stepped out for a stroll in South Africa.



She captioned the photos: “ To all my South African people… I LOVE the land of NELSON MANDELA.”

Resting her hand around his chest with Balimwezo gazing lovingly in her eyes, Rachael added: “This is how you look when you let God write your love story and sit back and enjoy as He reads it to you.”

The two have been together for over a dozen years.