Mowzey Radio’s family ends further pursuit of singer’s murder case

By Joan Murungi

In 2019, Godfrey Wamala aka Troy who was suspected to have killed the fallen singer Moses Ssekibogo was convicted on charges of manslaughter.

However, the deceased’s family believes that it did not get justice regarding the matter.

James Sserumaga the family administrative/ consultant told the Kampala Sun that the deceased’s family is not convinced that Troy murdered Ssekibogo.

“New information about this case keeps coming in from here and there but we have nothing to do about it. Court evidence pins Troy and court decided his fate already. Troy had no strong motive of killing troy. There is something else.”

“We chose not to appeal because we do not have enough money to resurrect the case. At times, some things are political and when you try to interfere, they become a problem. We feel sorry for Troy as a family even though we are the ones that reported him.” Sserumaga said.

Because of this, the family decided to let it pass. The family also doesn’t have sufficient evidence to establish in court.

Maybe in the future, the late Moses Radio’s children will appeal to court to ensure that their father gets justice. Troyvwas sentenced to 14 years after being implicated in the death of the legendary singer who would have been 38 years today.

