Mowzey Radio’s children due for fresh paternity tests

By Joan Murungi

When singer Mowzey Radio passed on in 2018, a woman showed up claiming that she had mothered a child with the fallen singer.

She cried out for child support from the public and the deceased’s family to help her raise her child.

It was later on alleged that the late Mowzey Radio’s brother Frank Ssekibogo sat her down in a bid to hear out her out cry, and then support her financially.

After some time, she suddenly stopped appearing on TV interviews.

Radio’s family did not hear from her once again.

“We never saw her again. I think she wasn’t sure about what she was talking about.If what she alleged was about the late was true, she would have stayed around.” James Sserumaga the family consultant and co- founder of Moses Radio foundation said.

“There are those women claming to have his children that come to me and don’t even come on camera.There are those still coming out. We have a program that if the organization has capacity of taking these children for DNA testing or even find someone to help us, we can know the truth.”

Sserumaga went ahead and told the public not to judge the fallen singer for having children because he was also human being like them.

According to him, maybe the fallen singer even had children in the countries where he went to.

Being it that the desceased was also a celebrity, the family expects people claiming to have his children to keep showing up.

The family has planned to bring all Radio’s family (wives and children)together and to achieve this, singer Lillian Mbabazi has been chosen to play the role of the mother figure role to the entire family.

“I respect her alot. She is given the first priority because she represents all the children.”Sserumaga said.