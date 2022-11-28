Movies ‘Tembele’, ‘Kafa Coh’ representing Uganda in Rwanda

By Hussein Kiganda

Movies Tembele by Morris Herbert Mugisha and Kafa Coh by Doreen Mirembe are representing Uganda at the ongoing Mashariki African Film Festival in Kigali Rwanda.

The Mashariki African Film Festival is the largest film festival in Rwanda and was created to respond to a fast-growing film audience and a much-needed film connection through African countries, filmmakers, the African diaspora, and international media producers.

This year, the festival running for its eighth edition, started on November 26 and will run up to December 2, 2022.

According to the programme, Ugandan movies will be screened on November 29, 2022, during the Uganda night session in the Long Feature Competition.

Kafa Coh will screen at 7:00pm and Tembele at 8:50pm.

Doreen Mirembe (centre), who produced Kafa Coh, poses for a photo with filmmakers from other countries

Doreen Mirembe, the producer of Kafa Coh, who left for Rwanda on November 27, 2022, told The Kampala Sun that it is a pleasure to be part of the festival on behalf of Uganda.

“We reached today and took part in today’s workshop and I am glad we are representing the country,” Mirembe told The Kampala Sun on November 27, 2022.

Mirembe travelled with Jessica Ahimbisibwe, the boss at Cinema Ug, a Ugandan movie marketing company.