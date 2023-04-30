Moviegoers throng ‘Crystal’ premiere

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie enthusiasts eagerly made their way to the highly-anticipated premiere of Crystal, a film by Leonard Amanya, held on April 28 and 29, 2023 at Cinemax Century, Acacia Mall.

The majority of attendees arrived at 7:00pm, waiting to feed their eyes on the movie that had been heavily advertised for several months.

Several notable figures from the film industry graced the occasion, including Nisha Kalema, the actress in Veronica’s Wish and Bedroom Chains, Housen Mushema, a renowned commercial model and actor; Richard Mulindwa, an acclaimed film director and producer; Samuel Saviour Kizito, the founder of the Uganda Oscars Committee, and Joan Agaba, who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) for her role in the film Stain.

Other prominent figures who attended were The Ebonies boss Sam Bagenda, also known as Dr. Bbosa for his role in the television series That’s Life Mwattu, the Uganda Communications Commission boss Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo .

Following the initial premiere on April 28, Crystal was again screened the following day, attracting numerous other notable figures.

Leonard Amanya talks to revellers after the show

Attendees praised the film for its compelling storyline, with many commending the child actors for their exceptional performances.

“It’s a heart-warming story, and the fact that it is led by a child makes it even more captivating. Our future is indeed bright,” said actress Nisha.

Esther Nakaziba, a prominent makeup artist in Uganda, remarked, “It was an excellently performed story. I applaud the young children who starred in it. Compared to other stories I have seen, Crystal is a beautiful piece.”

Samuel Kizito, the film’s writer, said: “Receiving positive feedback from a film you were part of is incredibly refreshing. I am happy that it has finally premiered, as it was shot in 2019.”

Crystal tells the story of a young girl who is mistreated at her new school following the death of her parents. Despite adversity, her bravery and determination transform her into an inspiration to those around her.