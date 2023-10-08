Moviegoers stunned at the matatu film stage

By Hussein Kiganda

The second edition of the Matatu Film Stage, which took place on October 8, 2023, at Century Cinemax in Acacia Mall, left moviegoers in awe with its outstanding show.

The film stage, designed to mentor, train, and showcase Ugandan films, commenced at 5:00 PM with a music and cocktail session. The event opened with a selection of old-school music, most notably “Candyshop,” which left many attendees intrigued. The music journey then traversed various genres, with amapiano taking center stage as guests poured in.

To tantalize the taste buds of the revelers, a fresh cocktail and an array of snacks were served, accompanied by a variety of culinary delights. Meanwhile, other attendees reveled in the excitement of photo sessions on the blue carpet.

As twilight descended, the photo and music sessions yielded to the screening of seven short films, with “The Last Shoemaker” headlining the event.

The film screenings commenced with “Keycard,” directed by Angie Emurwon, a captivating detective and investigation movie that highlights the strength of a woman. The storyline revolves around a crime in a hotel room, with a female investigative police officer taking charge of the case.

Revellers watch a film at the second Matatu film stage. Photo by Husseini Kiganda

Following that, “Jangu,” directed by Patience Nitumwesiga, held the audience spellbound. The film presents an imaginative scenario of a world without males and features renowned actresses Tracy Kababiito and Tania Shakirah Kankindi.

Next in line was “Ttula,” directed by Benjamin Mwesigwa, an animated film shedding light on the perils of mental health.

“Sungura,” directed by Lydia Matata, followed, shedding light on the challenges women face in combating sexual deprivation and emphasizing the inclusion of women with disabilities.

The cinema hall buzzed with excitement during the screening of “I Eat What I Like,” directed by Shari Mwanika. This thought-provoking film explores the nuances of sexual pleasure among young girls and older women who are unmarried or faced challenges in marriage. The movie features Tracy Kababiito and Gladys Oyenbot.

Actress Tracy Kababiito and a reveller pose for a photo. Credits: Hussein KIganda

Finally, the event’s headliner, “The Last Shoemaker,” graced the screen, captivating revelers with a blend of love, family drama, and musical elements. Starring King Missy, Mark Agume, and others, the movie narrates the story of a shoemaking family forced to part with their hereditary possessions to make ends meet.

In an interview with The New Vision, the movie’s director, Ali Musoke, revealed its profound significance, portraying how Africans relinquished their cultural identity, land, and more to thrive in a fiercely competitive world. “It’s more than meets the eye. Everything in the film carries symbolic weight, and the narrative highlights how we traded our culture, identity, and land with colonialists,” he explained.

The night concluded with another photo session and an afterparty.

The Matatu Film Stage stands as an initiative by Film Possible, a collective of film professionals including Davidson Mugume, Patience Katushabe, and Ali Musoke. Their dedication lies in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers through mentorship, training, and film showcases.