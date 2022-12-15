Movie ‘Tembele’ gets nomination in Cameroon

By Hussein Kiganda

Oscars’ preselected movie Tembele has received another international nomination ahead of the release of the Oscars’ shortlist slated for December 21, 2022.

The mental health-themed movie was selected at the ninth edition of the Yarha Film Festival in Cameroon, in the category of Best Feature Film.

It is competing against movies such as Nartai by Vakhtang Khubutia and Gulnara Sarsenova from Kazakhstan; L’accord by Frank Thierry Lea Malle from Cameroon; Tug Of War by Amil Shirji from Tanzania; Hala Madrid Visca Barca by Abdelillah El Jaouhary from Morroco; Under The Fig Tree by Eringe Sehiri from Tunisia; Habiba Un Amour En Confinement by Hassan Benjelloun from Morocco, and Bootlegger by Caroline Monnet from Canada.

The Tembele director Morris Mugisha told The Kampala Sun that despite being a competitive category, where most of the films are representing their countries at the 95th Oscars, he has hope that the movie will perform well.

Morris Mugisha

“The category is tough because all the movies are good. Most of the movies were submitted to the Oscars so they are equally as good as Tembele. But all in all, may the best movie win,” he said.

Tembele won three awards at the Uganda Film Festival 2022. Additionally, it received 10 nominations and won one award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2023.

The Yarha Film Festival will take place from January 15 to 21, 2023 in Yaounde, Cameroon. This edition’s theme is Why And For Whom I Film?