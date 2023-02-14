Movie “Mania” nominated at Indian festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers Grace Genevieve Tusiime and Angèl Toni Acer, the producers of Mania, which premiered at the National Theatre on November 11, 2022, are over the moon after the movie was nominated at the Kalakari Film Fest in India.

The Kalakari Film Fest is an exclusive award event that recognises upcoming artistes and thinkers in India and other parts of the world.

In the format of an art festival, it was founded by Indian social change advocate Rishi Nikam.

This year’s edition will be held in Indore, India on March 18, 2023.

Writing to the producers of Mania, the festival organisers described the movie as loveable and inspiring.

“We are happy to announce to you that jury members have gone through each and every film under official selection and have loved your film. Your film is now officially selected and nominated for the Kalakari film awards,” the organising team wrote.

“You are doing great work and inspiring millions of hearts. Your film made the jury screening more beautiful,” the team added.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Tusiime and Acer of Afriwood Studios thanked the festival organisers and promised to shoot at other international festivals. They are thankful to God that their first project as producers is going miles.

Tusiime and Acer at the premiere of ‘Mania’ at the National Theatre on November 11, 2022

“I feel honoured, blessed, motivated, and grateful. We make films for the audience and seeing such selections is a reflection that we did some good work and it’s being recognised. As a first-time producer, this surely marks a positive statement to me mostly with the remark of appreciation,” Tusiime said.

“It’s an achievement I feel was worth every penny and time. It was a chance to learn more dynamics faced in the film industry and also a moment to learn what it takes to produce a film. Learning never ends and will never end at whatever level we are, and this, therefore, made me feel much more confident for the upcoming movies we are to produce as Afriwood Studioz Ltd,” Acer said.

The producers are planning to screen the movie in several parts of the country, to highlight more on mental health-related issues.

Mania tells the story of Emma, who is convicted of a crime he never committed, in a bid to save his sister, Ella, who gets entangled in a murder mystery that claims the life of her obsessive friend, Caren, and his girlfriend Vicky.