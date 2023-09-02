Movie goers thrilled at screening of ‘Veronica’s Wish’

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie enthusiasts were left in awe on August 30, during the screening of the award-winning film Veronica’s Wish at the National Theatre in Kampala, as part of the TFK-Luminary Movie Night, which takes place every last Wednesday of the month.

The movie commenced at 8:00pm and held the audience captive with its love story about two lovebirds, Michael (played by Housen Mushema) and Veronica (portrayed by Nisha Kalema).

The two were eagerly anticipating walking down the aisle, but their dreams were shattered by a mysterious disease that affected Veronica and almost tore their relationship apart.

From the romantic gestures, passionate kisses, and beautifully-scripted lines reminiscent of Jane Austen’s novels, to the heart-wrenching tragedy that unfolded, the audience was taken on an emotional rollercoaster.

Actors Housen Mushema (second-left) and Nisha Kalema (centre) with guests at the screening of ‘Veronica’s Wish’ at the National Theatre on August 30, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

As those who had experienced deep and seemingly unbreakable love mourned the impossibility of such a perfect connection, those who had come to the event with their own loved ones felt the emotional impact as if it were their own story.

Despite its sorrowful ending, in which one of the main characters (Veronica) goes to the heavens, the movie received thunderous applause for the powerful message it conveyed. It shed light on the challenge of leukaemia (blood cancer) that is claiming the lives of many Ugandans.

Speaking at the event, Nisha, the producer and writer of the movie, expressed her gratitude for the impressive turnout.

She mentioned that the film had been released in 2018 and had already undergone numerous screenings over the years, making the enthusiastic audience a heartening sign of support for both the movie and the entire film industry.

“In just three weeks with a movie that has had several screenings over the years, this turnout shows love to us and the entire film industry. We shot the movie in 2017 and it was released in 2018 and we managed to scoop a number of awards for it,” Nisha said.

During the question-and-answer session, attendees urged the producer and event organiser to arrange public screenings to reach the local masses and wondered why such impactful productions had not been screened more frequently.

In response, the actress also revealed that the movie will be coming back to the cinemas due to public demand and will soon be heading for a university tour.

After the screening, revellers seized the opportunity to take photos with the cast and crew of the movie, perhaps to proudly commemorate sharing the same space with their beloved celebrities.