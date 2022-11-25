Movie ‘Amigo’ to hit screens this festive season

By Hussein Kiganda

Amigo, a movie directed by Taddeo Ssesimba, is tipped to premiere this festive season after six months of waiting.

Amigo is a dramatic thriller that tells the story of a ghost that falls in love with a bodaboda rider, who offers it a lift, not knowing that it is not human. A wrangle starts the day he struggles to run away after revealing that his fiancée is pregnant.

Ssesimba, who doubles as producer and director, explained that the movie was delayed because of the script.

“The script had many night scenes, so we had to sleep during daytime so that in the night, we shoot. This affected some of our actors who don’t want night shootings, hence sometimes reaching late at the shooting sites,” he said.

Behind the scenes of the movie, ‘Amigo’

The movie features Emmanuel Ssendagire, Jackline Nalumansi, Irene N Sseremba, Ronald Magezi as leads, and several others in supporting roles.

Ssesimba has not yet decided on Amigo’s theatrical premiere, but revealed that this festive season, it will be available on Maisha Magic.