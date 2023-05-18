Movie about people with disabilities scoops 11 nominations at Uganda Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

The movie, When You Become Me, secured 11 nominations in the 2023 Uganda Film Festival (UFF).

The film has a predominantly People With Disabilities (PWDs) cast, some of whom grapple with visual, speech, and hearing impairments. Despite these challenges, the movie managed to secure the nominations in fiercely competitive categories.

Doreck Ankunda, the lead actress with a speech impairment, received a nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Feature Film, while Musa Mwambu was recognised as Best Supporting Actor In A Feature Film.

The film also garnered nominations in other significant categories, including Best Cinematography, Best Production Designer, Best Makeup, Best Sound Design, Best Post Production/Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Feature Film, and Viewers’ Choice.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, the movie’s producer, Humphrey Nabimanya, expressed his elation regarding the nominations and viewed them as a significant triumph in the battle for the rights of PWDs.

“It means everything. It is the very recognition of the abilities of persons with disabilities which this film set out to show in the first place. The nominations also show that uniqueness pays – we have changed the discourse of film with this movie,” Nabimanya said.

“Not many gave it a chance, but it perhaps has the most number of nominations because it is not “everyday”. It’s is already a win being nominated, so awards will simply be a plus for us,” he added.

Written by Aganza Kisaka and Ambrose Ngobi, When You Become Me narrates the tale of an insecure editorial assistant who endeavours to challenge the prevailing narrative of direct disability discrimination, while confronting familial rejection, true love, and self-doubt.

The film was directed by Matthew Nabwiso and features a cast comprising Simon Agola, Martha Amita, Emmanuel Atuhaire, Sharon Atuhaire, Beatrice Tukamuhebwa, Derrick Semwezi, Edilisa Musoke, Eseza Nampyangule, Isaac Sentongo and Jean Margaret Katongole, among others.