Monday, September 25, 2023
Mother steals show at Champion Gudo concert with gangster necklace

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya 

As many waited to see what child star Champion Gudo (Deogratius Ssendiwala) would do to hog the headlines in the aftermath of The Return of Champion Gudo Twagala Champion concert, his mother had some ideas up her sleeve.  

She appeared on Saturday, September 23, at the concert at Lugogo KCCA Grounds in a green kaftan and a necklace that bore the words ‘Fresh Gang’.

Many were left wondering who the designer was behind her feminine kaftan and gangster bling. 

To go with her ‘bad’ necklace, Mummy Gudo had a tough countenance throughout the show.

Although the Police had assured that Gudo, being a child, he would not perform at night, he came on stage at 11:37pm. The most Mummy Gudo did was to stand up and applaud him. 

At a press conference held on September 19, Gudo’s guardian, Alien Skin, said he was organising the concert to raise funds to build Gudo’s mother a house and make the boy the youngest landlord in Uganda.

Fresh Kid and Tiktoker Ssebbo are among the other teens that performed at Champion Gudo’s concert. 

A happy Champion Gudo coming on stage at his concert on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Fangone Forest boss Alien Skin performing at Champion Gudo’s concert on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya
Child singer Fresh Kid performing. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

