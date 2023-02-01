Mother not pleased with court sending Pretty Nicole for rehabilitation 

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
By Joan Murungi 

On January 31, the chief Magistrate of Kira Magistrate’s court, Roselyn Nsenge, sentenced Queen Kafta to three years imprisonment over charges of aggravated torture.

The offence is contrary to section 2(1) (b)  and 5(a) (h) (J)  (k) of the prohibition of torture Act 2012.

This comes after Queen Kafta pleaded guilty to the offence.

Weeks ago, Kaftah was arrested after a video went viral on social media  showing her and three other young women filming themselves battering 15-year-old Pretty Nicole over a man.

While in court, state attorney Basuta Kate also requested that the victim should be taken for rehabilitation and counselling so that she can be taught how to live a responsible life and also go back to school.

Nsenge applauded the recommendation.

Pretty Nicole

“I am granting an order that Nicole should be taken for rehabilitation. She needs time to be rehabilitated and go back to school.”

When The Kampala Sun asked Pretty Nicole’s mother on whether she is happy with the court judgment, she nodded her head in disapproval.

She went ahead and said she would like her daughter to go back to school.

“l have already gotten her a boarding school where I want her to register for her Primary Seven. What is she going to learn from rehabilitation?” Pretty Nicole’s mother asked.

One of Queen Kafta’s relatives, who  preferred anonymity, also told The Kampala Sun that the the family had a private conversation with the victim’s family,  requesting that she should be compensated with sh7m, but she refused.

“She wanted us to compensate her sh10m, but that is a lot of money. Since court has already passed its judgment, we have decided to go with that.”

