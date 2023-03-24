Saturday, March 25, 2023
Mother-in-law intervenes in Bruno K’s love child saga

By Alex Balimwikungu

Angry at a media leak of his secret love child, singer Bruno Kiggundu, popularly known as Bruno K, has reportedly severed all ties with his vengeful baby mama, Vanessa.

It has, however, taken the intervention of his mother-in-law to try to calm the singer down.

In a leaked audio, a visibly angry and irritated Bruno K is heard in a phone conversation with his mother-in-law. 

He is furious that the story was leaked to the media. He is adamant that he has been providing support and also insists on having a DNA done to establish the true paternity.

The mother-in-law, who Bruno K politely addresses as Mukadde, musters all the humility while talking to the singer, using the honorific, “sir” while addressing him. 

“You’ve been taking initiative in taking care of the child. You even went ahead and gave her start up capital to do business and fend for the child.  However, when the investment turned out bad, you got angry and cut communication,” she counselled. 

She further added: “The child is yours. The DNA test will just confirm the obvious. He looks exactly like your daughter, Briella.  I hate wars. I just like peace. I knew it when you got her pregnant, but I never attacked you. Just find space in your heart to bring up your son.”

Before the conversation trail cuts off, Bruno K asks his mother-in-law to convince her daughter to accept a DNA test.

On Wednesday, an angry and dejected Vanessa, with the help of a whistle-blower, came out and revealed on Twitter that the singer has another child, a baby boy, he has been hiding for some years.

She claims he has been a dead-beat dad since he fathered the child and has never at any time recognised the boy.

