Most young women sexually starved, says priest

By Violet Nabatanzi

The Rev. Stephen Bamutungire of Ankole Diocese has appealed to scientists to find a solution to the problem of low sexual performance among men.

Bamutungire said during counselling sessions, young women aged between 25 and 45 say their male partners do not sexually satisfy them.

Bamutungire said he weds couples in church and also prepares couples for marriage (premarital counselling) and is a counsellor.

“Many people come back to me in private to seek counselling on how they can improve their sexual life. What can we do? These young men are professionals; they go to the gym, look good and eat well, but they are below average when it comes to sex. It’s not just a stress-related issue; maybe it’s diet, but we need a solution. This needs to be addressed medically,’’ he said.

He made the revelation during a ceremony where champions in healthcare were recognised by the Medics for Faith Association in Kampala recently.

Bamutungire said some male partners go home with all the affection, but fail to perform sexually because of erection failure.

He asked the medics whether there were herbal remedies to help such couples meet their conjugal obligations, enjoy marriage and procreate.

Male partners’ complaints

The cleric also said he gets feedback through Facebook and Twitter and other social media platforms.

He said this trend was responsible for increasing cases of divorce.

Besides female partners’ complaints, most men have also criticised their female partners of expecting too much from them.

“Often, the man wants a woman who can seduce him, which some women do not do,’’ he said.

He said women expect their partners to sustain erections, while some men have complained of women not being well lubricated for enjoyable sex.

Prof. Patrick Ogwang, managing director of Jena Herbals Uganda Limited, explained that poor sexual performance in men is caused by a variety of factors.

Experts speak out

Prof. Patrick Ogwang cited stress as a major factor, adding that many young people are worried about finances, work-related issues and family issues.

“When you are stressed, your brain cannot work well, yet erection starts with the brain. When the brain is tired, erections are affected,’’ he said.

Ogwang also attributed the problem to pollution, which is affecting sperm count among men worldwide.

“Low sperm production is related to testosterone hormones; if you have few sperms, you will have low hormones and will be unable to function as a man,” he explained.

Testosterone is the primary sex hormone and anabolic steroid in males.

In humans, testosterone promotes the development of male reproductive tissues such as the testes and prostate, as well as secondary sexual characteristics such as increased muscle and bone mass plus body hair growth.

Ogwang said there are plants such as the citropsis articulata plant that is used for the management of erectile dysfunction. He said studies have shown that Kigelia Africana is also effective in solving the problem.

“We have studied these two plants in the laboratory. Laboratory studies have revealed that these plants increase testosterone levels in men, which is beneficial not only for sperm production but also for erections,” he explained.

Statistics

A study led by Israeli epidemiologist Hagai Levine indicates that the sperm count among men worldwide is falling at an accelerated rate after halving over the last 40 years.

Sperm counts are dropping at a rate of around 1.1% a year, the research found.

At least 57,000 men participated in the survey, and over 223 studies across 53 countries were conducted, making it the largest meta-analysis ever conducted on the subject.

According to the study, between 1973 and 2018, the concentration of sperm in men not known to be infertile fell by more than 51% from 101.2 million to 49 million sperm per millimetre of semen, the new study found.