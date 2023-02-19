Mosh Mulla, Heyz Bullet drop ‘No Lie’ visuals

By Hussein Kiganda

Sensational singer Mosh Mulla, together with Heyz Bullet, have finally released their much anticipated No Lie video after nearly six months of waiting.

Mosh and Bullet were brought together by their love for music years back after which they decided to share through a collabo, whose audio was released in 2022.

Produced by Bomba and directed by Allan Soja, the video tells the story of a lady who has been doubting her lover’s romantic moves, only to be proven wrong.

Heyz Bullet

Shot at a shoe shop, Mulla plays the cool boy and Heyz takes on the lover boy role in the video.

Talking to The Kampala Sun on why it took long to out the video, Mulla said it was a strategy to first tease their fans with the audio and then feed them with the video afterwards.

“It was planned. We had the money to shoot the video, but we had to first let our fans enjoy the audio, that’s how the game runs. And we were also looking through our list of directors, to see who could bring out the exact message, it is good that we got the best picture quality at last,” Mulla said.

While Mosh Mulla is known for his Top Ten Countdowns, Fans Challenges, and Artistes’ battles on a city TV, Heyz Bullet is known for songs such as Official with Bomba and Chozen Blood, Formula and Settle.