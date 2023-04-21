Moses Magogo, Anita Among retain Twitter check marks

By Ignatius Kamya

Thursday, April 20 April saw a number of top celebrities and organisations lose their coveted Twitter blue ticks.

Formerly verified Twitter handles of local and international celebrities from musicians, footballers, politicians, companies lacked the blue tick on Thursday.

Having completed the takeover of Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk came up with strategies of generating more revenue from the social media platform, among which was paying for the blue tick.

At the time, the move received a lot of criticism from the users, saying this is a privilege that should be taken away from them and many thought their protests would perhaps change Musk’s mind, but it was never the case.

Musk said for anyone to have the tick, they would have to pay $8 (sh30,000) monthly or $84 (sh319,00) annually. Gold ticks are to be given out to companies, grey for government officials and blue for individuals.

Twitter on Wednesday, April 19, informed its users that all accounts that hadn’t paid the money would have their blue ticks gone and it was surely the case.

Amongst the popular celebrities who saw theirs gone were Cristiano Ronaldo (108m followers), Neymar (62m followers), Lady Gaga (84m followers), Beyonce (15m followers), Chris Brown (31.9m followers).

Elon Musk, Rihanna, Shawn Mendez, Barack Obama were some of those that retained theirs.

Locally, Eddy Kenzo, Bobi Wine, Spice Diana, Sheilah Gashumba, Jose Chameleone, Kizza Besigye, Lydia Jazmine were some of those who lost theirs.

President Yoweri Museveni though retained his together with Ykee Benda, Asan Kasingye, Moses Magogo and Anita Among, among others.

Many Ugandans who lost their were seen asking themselves where it had gone.