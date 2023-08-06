Sunday, August 6, 2023
Top News

Moses Bliss thrills at Phaneroo Ministries’ ninth anniversary

by Editorial Team
By Sarah Nabakooza 

Kololo Independence Grounds were transformed into a worship haven on Saturday, August 5, as Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss took the stage, setting the Phaneroo Ministries ninth anniversary celebration ablaze.

Moses Bliss captivated the hearts of the guests with soul-stirring renditions of his hit worship tracks, including Taking Care, Bigger Everyday, Too faithful and Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus.

Apostle Grace Lubega, the Phaneroo vision bearer, in his sermon, encouraged the attendees to embrace the transformative power of God’s glory in their lives and reminded everyone of the divine mandate to manifest God’s anointing and distinct graces.

“There is a mandate of God brewing in our nation and God is eager and willing to cause you to bring forth the manifestation of the glorious substance within you,” Lubega noted.

Phaneroo Ministries’ head Grace Lubega at Kololo Independence Grounds during the ninth anniversary celebrations on August 5, 2023. Courtesy photo

The event attracted a massive crowd from various districts of Uganda and even drew attendees from across international borders, including the US, Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, the DR Congo, Tanzania, India and Nigeria. Notably, livestream centres across the world connected fans globally to witness this spectacular event.

Other talented worshippers such as Levixone, Kajambiya, Zabuli, Coopy Bly, Betty Nakibuuka, and Harmonics graced the stage with their exceptional performances, adding further excitement to the event.

In interviews with The Kampala Sun, several attendees said they left with hearts filled with gratitude and renewed faith, noting that Moses Bliss’ inspiring performance and Lubega’s empowering sermon left an indelible mark on them.

