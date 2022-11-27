Sunday, November 27, 2022
Moses Al-sayed Lubega is new USPA president

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) have ushered in a new executive committee for a two-year tenure 2022 to 2024.

Moses Al-sayed Lubega is the new president of this association

The development was confirmed during the elective assembly held at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Lubega was confirmed after he bagged 36 votes compared to his close challenger Leone Ssenyange who managed 12 votes.

“I am humbled for the trust by the members of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to vote me as president. I am ready to work with the members of the executive and the entire association to move forward” Lubega revealed shortly after he was declared winner.

Lubega takes from Patrick Kanyomozi whose term of office came to an end with a four-year tenure (2 terms of two years each).

Sanyu FM’s Clive Kyazze is Secretary General whilst Solomon Ssaka (Next Media Group) is organizing secretary for another term in office.

Vision Group’s Laurian Lubuulwa retained his seat as Treasurer.

Lubuulwa has been treasurer under Kanyomozi’s epoch and was also unopposed after his challenger Francisco Bwambale was disqualified on grounds of not fulfilling the minimal requirements.

