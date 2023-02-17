Moroto promoter demands sh150m compensation over Chameleone’s no-show

Friday, February 17, 2023
By Alfred Byenkya

Mulla Entertainment, the company that hired Jose Chameleone to perform at Moroto Resort Hotel in Moroto district, has written a notice of intention to sue the singer in a move aimed at forcing him to pay sh150m.

Promoter Ashraf Kirya, the CEO of Mula Entertainment, told journalists in Kampala that he has decided to go to court because Chameleone and his team made him suffer losses on January 13, 2023 when the show named Wale Wale Festival Live in Moroto flopped because of Chameleone’s failure to turn up.  

He said Chameleone’s statement of missing his flight from US to Uganda is wrong because he was in Kampala on that date when the show was supposed to take place.

“On January 13, 2023, we called Chameleone’s manager and he told us that the artiste was at his home sleeping. Therefore, it’s not true that he wasn’t yet in Uganda,” Kirya said.  

In the letter dated February 14, Kirya said he now wants court to compel Chameleone to compensate him with sh150m, which he hoped to make on that show as he was expecting 13,000 people to attend it.

“We had paid Chameleone a deposit of sh5m and we had spent $3,000 (sh11m) on hiring an aeroplane to fly him from Kajjansi to Moroto district.

“We were expecting a lot of people to attend that event. Some came from Sudan, Kenya and others came from the neighbouring districts, but they never got chance to see Chameleone perform for them.”

According to the letter, which Kirya served Chameleone, Mula Entertainment wants Chameleone to pay the money in four days or else he takes the matters to the commercial court of Uganda.

