Moroto music promoters ask Chameleone for refund

By Alfred Byenkya

The events promoters that had hired Jose Chameleone to perform in Moroto district have asked him to refund the money they had deposited as part of the booking fee.

The promoters are called Mula Entertainment, Uganda. They said they lost lots of money in the flopped concert, which Chameleone said he couldn’t attend as he was still in the United States of America.

The promoters said they had even hired a private jet to fly Chameleone from Kajjansi to Moroto as one of the means of making sure that he reaches the show on time.

After failing to get him, they instead asked promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known, as Abitex to call Chameleone and refund the sh4.5m they had deposited to him

Appearing on TV on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Abitex, however, said Chameleone refused to pay back the money and even insulted him on phone.

“He abused and insulted me. He is very unprofessional. He has been doing this to promoters for a long time, but we are going to handle this matter to its logical conclusion,” he promised.

Abitex has also promised to talk to all performing musicians in Uganda to show people their managers, saying Chameleone’s lack of a clear person that handles his booking is the reason why he fails to appear at events after being paid deposit.

“He has a lot of booking agents, who even have no offices. They get promoters money with promise that Chameleone will work for them and sometimes they fail to convince or tell him, a situation that has caused more troubles to the singer,” he added.

Before coming back to Uganda from the US, Leone Island music star Chameleone apologised to his fans in Moroto for his failure to show up at the event.

He said he wanted to come and entertain them, but the airline he had booked to come back to Uganda couldn’t allow him board on time, hence making delays in his return journey.

“I was disappointed too when the flights didn’t make me come through, I tried though. It’s just very unfortunate that the flights to come were not available as we earlier expected. Will is power. I am sure that I am coming to do what we have to do anytime soon. Let the propaganda be just talk, we shall Music soon!! My sincere apologies – I will make it up!!” Jose Chameleone said through a short Facebook message.

The show was being organised under the theme Moroto Music Concert and Mula Entertainment team said they were expecting lots of Chameleone’s fans from the neighboring districts and countries to attend.

In February, Jose Chameleone is set to hold a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval dubbed Gwanga Mujje.