Morgan Heritage hold The Homeland album listening party in Uganda

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Earlier this year the Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage announced that they were going to release a world music album themed The Homeland, on April 21 2023.

Members of the band Roy “Gramps” Morgan and his brothers Peter “Peetah” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan announced the news of their coming album thorugh their official social media platform of Instagram.

“The new @morganheritage album The Homeland drops April 21st.” they said in a post. This is the group’s first world music album and they combine the sounds of Africa with the sounds of Jamaica, Afrobeat, dancehall and reggae on this afro-fusion album that also features two Ugandan top musicians Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo.

On the album, the band takes musically the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of the past days but also the future that awaits them.

Home land features songs like Just A Number, Headline Fi Front Page with Jahshii, Rytikal and I-Octane, and I Will Never Forget with Ariel, Esh Morgan, and Jemere Morgan, You got to see thew world featuring Eddy Kenzo, Long To Be Home featuring Kenzo and Ready featuring Jose Chameleone, Shata Wale and RJ The DJ.

The lead song to the album titled Who Deh Like U, featuring Bounty Killer, Cham and Stonebwoy was released in March 20th.It has taken them four years to put the whole album together. It’s a dedication to their ancestors both in Africa and Jamaica according to Peter.

“It’s a special album because everyone has a homeland and a place they call home like Uganda and Jamaica.” Said Peter. The album consists of 21 tracks with a mixer of collabos and singles. They got connected to these different artists that are featuring on the album through a number of connections like music distributors and promoters.

Asked why they only worked with Kenzo and Jose Chameleone, the band says they have a couple of songs with Jose Chameleone and no way couldn’t they feature him on their album. They add that they Met Eddy Kenzo at one of the red carpet events and became friends and they decided to add him too.

Listening to the album, Ready the song where Chameleone is featured made revellers scream because of the way he sung well with his hoarse voice and the way he was rhyming to the beat.

However, the songs where Eddy Kenzo was featured raised comments and complaints from revellers with many saying he didn’t perform well on the songs as expected.

None of the featured musicians of Eddy Kenzo and Jose Chameleone showed up at the album listener’s party which also raised alarm from the organisers and revellers. They had initially promised to come through according to posts shared by the Morgan Heritage on their social media platforms.

The fairly attended free event attracted other Ugandan celebrities like Apass, Mc Kats, Vampino and Atlas Da African. The event was hosted by XFM and Urban Tv’s Denzel and Deejay Cisse.