Models Aamito, Akello Patricia jet in ahead of ASFAs 

By Reagan Ssempijja

Ahead of the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) at the Kampala Serena Hotel on December 16, global guests have started jetting in, to give oomph to the event.

Most recently, celebrated models and actresses Aamito Lagum and Akello Patricia landed on December 7, as the official hosts of the pre-ASFAs party.

Having recently opened her own swimwear brand – Pakello – which celebrates the feminine body in daring designs and bold colors, Akello is one to be watched for at this year’s ASFAs.

Aamito is a celebrated model and actress, with Three Thousand Years of Longing being her most recent film, co-starring English actor Idris Elba.

After a over a decade of a trailblazing career in the modelling industry, the star is back home in celebration of local fashion.

The ASFAs will be making it’s return since 2019.