Friday, March 10, 2023
Model for hire: Pastor Mondo on how he drastically lost weight

by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Burly Ugandan pastor Franklin Mondo who is presently in the diaspora says he has lost twenty-seven kilograms in just one year,

Now based in the USA, Pastor Mondo has dedicated a couple of hours of his routine to working out and he also says he had to watch his diet.

Mondo who confessed he used to ‘struggle up the stairs’ in his apartment block and tipped the scales at 120 kilograms has revealed the three secrets behind his 27-kilo weight loss.

Pastor Mondo reveals that he has been obese for all of his life, File Photo

Mondo who said he had been obese for most of his my life knew he needed to make a change when he moved to the US.

Now, he has lost an impressive 43 kilos and swears by three secrets of his success.

“I actually do roadwork every day and I watch what I eat. I dropped Carbs,” he happily reveals . He adds that prayer has aslo been part of his regimen,

He advises those who are motivated by his body transformation and would love to go down the same path to give it their best shot.

“To get here, you must give it your best. Many people are shocked, I am humbled!”

