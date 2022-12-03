Mobetto attacks Diamond Platnumz over denying son’s paternity

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s Tanzanian baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto, has lashed out at trolls contesting the paternity of her son, Dylan Abdul Naseeb.



The genesis was an infamous video that emerged when Diamond visited his Ugandan baby mama, Zari Hassan, in South Africa in August to see their two children, Tiffah and Nilan.

While there, he told them they were his only children. Diamond later deleted the video from his Instagram after critics, including his mother, forced him to do.

Mobetto arriving for socialite Don Zella’s Girl Power Party at Club Play in Kampala in 2017



The trolls have since been poking Mobetto, suggesting random names of possible baby daddies to provoke her into a revelation. They have dragged Kenyan singer Jaguar into the fray, claiming he might be her son’s biological father.

Mobetto had enough and took to her Instagram page, where she shut them down in a long post in Swahili.

She lashed out at those she called ‘grown ups’ spending their time discussing a five-year-old, and asked them why they are making her talk a lot as if it is on them to decide who fathered her son.



Mobetto also blamed Diamond for not protecting his children from social media trolls like other public figures do. She added that he forgets the children are going to grow and find out he denied them.

Mobetto then concluded that it is only the mother that knows the father of the child at the end of the day, and asked the trolls to stay away from her children.



Mobetto, has another child, a daughter called Fantasy Majjizo, with entrepreneur Francis Majjizo.