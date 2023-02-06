Monday, February 6, 2023
Top News

Mob lynches security guard who shot UPDF officer dead in bar fight

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Charles Etukuri

A private security guard has been killed by a mob after he shot dead a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer following a quarrel in a bar.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, in a statement, said the incident occurred on Saturday, February 4, night at a bar in Katwe, a city suburb. 

“The Katwe territorial police are investigating the double murder of UPDF officer Moses Mubangizi and security guard Huron Otim. On February 4, 2023, at about 11:00 pm, Otim picked a fight with UPDF officers at a bar,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that Mubangizi fought with Otim and disarmed him, giving the gun to another security guard, Simon Wana.

Otim then attacked Wana, overpowered him and took the gun back, before returning to the bar, where he shot and killed Mubangizi. 

“The mob then beat Otim to death. The Police recovered one gun and one bullet, but the magazine is missing. The bodies were taken to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary for a post-mortem examination,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the Police arrested Wana and he is being held at Katwe Police for further investigations. 

