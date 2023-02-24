Saturday, February 25, 2023
Top News

MK supporters excite Katosi residents with boat racing competitions

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ivan Kabuye

Hundreds of people gathered at Katosi landing site on the shores of Lake Victoria in Mukono district to support their favourite teams that participated in boat rowing competitions on Thursday, February 23,2023.

It was a stiff competition that almost needed VAR to determine who the winner was as the two boats almost finished at the same time.

Among the teams that participated included Team Bugula, Katosi Mwalo and Team Lugazi Wagonda.

Each boat in the race consisted of four people.

Team Lugazi Wagonda emerged the winners hence being awarded a goat. The runners-up got sh50,000.

The boat race was officiated by Balaam Barugahara, the national vice-chairman of the Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) Army, who awarded the participants.

He urged the residents to continue engaging in such sports, saying they foster unity.

Balaam made the remarks while launching the MK Army grassroots structures amid cheers from the crowds.

Participants setting off as they row their boats to the finishing point at Katosi landing site on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Katosi fishermen in a boat racing competition when the MK Army visited Katosi landing site on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Katosi residents cheering on their teams as they race on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

