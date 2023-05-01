Mixed emotions as Miss &Mr. Bukedde are announced

By Ignatius Kamya

Tension, amusement tears and jubilations were the cocktail of emotions inside Theater Labonita on Sunday as the winners of the second edition of Miss and Mr Bukedde competition were being announced.

At midnight Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wanyama announced Vivian Nambaziira as Miss Bukedde while Gerald Batte of Njovu Estates announced Edward Kisitu as Mr Bukedde.

The night started off at 7pm with all the 10 finalists singing a song they had composed during their time in the boot camp and there after the show was action packed until the end with the contestants putting up the best of their performances to warrantee them get a land title and sh10 million.

A section of judges during the hotly contested Miss and Mr. Bukedde. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

By 10pm the judges announced the last 6 contestants who would go in for the final round. Among them were Vivian Nambaziira, Gloria Mukoya, Asiya Nakiryowa for Miss Bukedde whereas Edward Kisitu, Precious Ahaisibwe and Wise Man would contest for the rights of being named Mr.Bukedde.

At this stage the competition became even much more intense as each of the contestants were only allowed to perform with only one instrument something Nakiryowa might not have had as she performed with a whole lot of instruments during her traditional dance and possibility could have cost her.

A fan shouts her lungs out during the Miss and Mr. Bukedde contest at Theatre Labonita, photo by Ignatius Kamya

Nambaziira won many people’s hearts during the last contest when she sang her heart out while performing Kenneth Mugabi’s Kibuno’omu song with all the five judges very much impressed that even Bebe Cool pledged to offer her free studio time at Gagamel studio, at this moment the cheers were very much loud from the audience.

Eventual winner Nambaziira takes in compliments from the judges after her performance. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

The battle for Mr Bukedde was also fierce at the last contest with all the last three putting up some fantastic performances but Kisitu’s creativity when he came up putting on in a boda like style earned him more votes to win.

Kisitu and Nambaziira the winners went home each with a land title and sh10m while Ahaisibwe and Mukoya the runners up were each given sh5m and some hampers.

A relative celebrates with eventual winner Vivian Nambaziira after she was announced. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Don Wanyama the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Group thanked all the sponsors for standing along with Bukedde Tv family and assured the audience of a continued support to the raw talent to help make them even top celebrities.

He urged those that didn’t win to use the platform to develop their talents because they are a real deal and also promised to have a much better third edition of Miss and Mr Bukedde come 2024.

One of the runners up receives his hamper from the sponsors. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Sanyu Robinah Mweruka, Robert Ssegawa, Joseph Batte, Bebe Cool and Irene Namatovu were the judges on the night and made sure we got the right winners.