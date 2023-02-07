Mixed bag of talent dominates 2023 world cross country championship squad

By Javier Silas Omagor

Supremely experienced World back-to-back champion and double Olympic gold winner, Joshua Cheptegei will captain team Uganda at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, New Wales, Australia, on February 18.

The fit-again Cheptegei will lead a mixed bag of experience and teenage talent in what is keenly considered as one of the most competitive championships in world athletics.

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo, 22, 1500m national record holder Ronald Musagala, Knight Aciro who competed in the World University Cross Country 2022 along with speedy-merchant Abu Mayanja feature in the team.

Martin Kiprotich is among those gearing up for the challenge. Photo. Silas Javier Omagor

For a while, it seemed the big story behind every Uganda squad announcement was who was not in it. There always seemed to be big names missing, either because of injury – quite often involving a certain elite athlete – or poor form.

The tide has not turned and if Uganda’s recent medal-laden performances have not all provoked great optimism their Australia bound squad is starting to do so.

After several attempts to gain the qualification time in vain, Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai has been omitted along with veteran Stephen Kiprotich, Abel Chebet and Ali Chebures.

The national record holder and the 2018 Olympic youth double champion Sarah Chelangat, 2022 MTN marathon gold winner Janat Chemusto and the reigning world University cross country champion Dismas Yeko all miss to qualify.

Instead, a host of teenage talent and new faces thrillingly qualified for the trip to Australia, which departs on February 13.

Dan Kibet of KCCA, Rogers Kibet of Joshua Cheptegei Academy, Prison’s Isaac Kibet, former Rosa’s Samuel Kibet, keenly watched Allan Kibet and Police’s Martin Kiprotich Magengo are among the young stars in the team.

Risper Chebet is expected to shine in Australia. Photo by Javier Silas Omagor

Other impressive inclusions are; the world junior double bronze winner, Prisca Chesang who will debut in the senior women category while stalwarts Risper Cherop and Bentalin Yeko, Peace Chebet, Felister Chekwemoi, Charity Chebet all come in to make their championship debut.

The team includes another long-term absentee, Annet Chelangat Chemigech who turns out for UWA athletics club and has been such a dominant force both nationally and internationally.

Hosea Chemutai’s lightning ascent continues: the 17-year-old’s recent outings have fetched extraordinary results and in all likelihood his inclusion to the World Cross Country Championships might logically pay-off with a medal.

Stella Chesang and Mercyline Chelangat are expected to secure glory for Uganda. Photo. Silas Javier Omagor

Stella Chesang and Mercyline Chelangat have been touted as Dorcus Inzikuru’s long-term successors and in Bathurst, in the field filled with elite runners will likely prove helpful, the pair will get a chance to work together so as to secure glory for Uganda in the senior women’s field.

The 26-year-old Chesang who won the national cross-country championship in Tororo is hoping to finish higher than she did at the previous edition in Aarhus, Denmark where she came home in the 21st position.

“In 2019, I was really in good shape and I was targeting a medal but reaching Denmark, my shape went down,” she said. “This year, I am targeting a top-three finish in Bathurst.”

Her close friend Chelangat heads into the event as the country’s reigning half marathon champion, a feat she attained stylishly in Jinja city early last year.

For the sake of country’s quest for victory, they cannot spend too much time in each other’s company while racing but rather try as much as possible to individually replicate what they managed to achieve at the Gold Coast where Chesang bagged gold and Chelangat clinched a bronze in 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

With no disrespect to the other participating countries, Uganda’s top challengers are most likely to be the neighbors Ethiopia and Kenya who have a combined record high overall prize wins in this championship.

Of course, at the most recent championships, in Aarhus in 2019, the Kenyan-Ethiopian stranglehold stretching back to 1981 was broken by the emergence of a new East African force in Uganda who won gold. Kenya took silver and Ethiopia bronze.

In Bathurst, the team that qualified to represent Uganda, must travel knowing that they represent the power of global cross country running and their priority task is to lock into the axis of an enduring East African rivalry, and striving to tilt it in Uganda’s favour.

While in Oceania, coaches Benjamin Njia, Francis Demayi and Quinto Oding have been selected to steer the team which is currently camping at Trinity Biblical Institute (TBI) Kapchorwa for cohesive training.

Medals will be awarded to the winners of the mixed relay (8km), the Under-20 women’s race (6km), Under-20 men’s race (8km), and the aforementioned senior races (both 10km).

Uganda Senior Men Team

1.JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI KIPRUI

2.JACOB KIPLIMO

3. MARTIN KIPROTICH MAGENGO

4. ROGERS KIBET

5. ISAAC KIBET

6. SAMUEL KIBET

Senior Women Team

1. STELLA CHESANG

2. PRISCA CHESANG

3. DOREEN CHESANG

4. ANNET CHELANGAT CHEMIGECH

5. RISPA CHEROP

6. MERCYLINE CHELANGAT

Junior men team

1. KENNETH KIPROP

2. HOSEA CHEMUTAI

3. DAN KIBET

4. ALLAN KIBET

5. FEB CHELOGOI

6. SILAS ROTICH

Junior women team

1.PEACE CHEBET

2.BENTALIN YEKO

3. CHARITY CHEROP

4. FELISTER CHEKWEMOI

5. RISPER CHEROP

Relay Team

1. ABU SALIM MAYANJA

2. RONALD MUSAGALA

3. LINDA CHEBET

4. KNIGHT ACIRO

Team officials

1. BENJAMIN NJIA

2. FRANCIS DEMAYI

3. QUITO ODING