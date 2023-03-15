Missing bride hands self to Police, accuses parents of forceful marriage

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The 24-year-old bride who has been missing since Friday, March 10, finally resurfaced and handed herself to the Police in Nsangi, Wakiso district.

Bushira Najjuko, a resident of Katereke Cell in Kyengera Town Council, appeared at the police station at about 1:00pm. She allegedly vanished so that she could avoid her parents, who were forcing her to marry a man not of her choice.

She said she had a man of her choice, but he had been rejected by the family; to oppose their decision, she decided to vanish two days before her wedding.

Najjuko disappeared on Friday evening, March 10, 2023, on her way home from a salon where she had gone for makeup (Inna) in preparation for her wedding that was scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Her family has since been looking for her. They made reports at various police posts and stations, referring to her as a missing person.

Groom in pain

The groom, Farouk Mugalu, a Quran teacher and a resident of Mpererwe, said he was in pain after getting information that she had gone missing.

He said he had last talked to her on Thursday, March 9, 2023, when he sent her mobile money to buy a bridal changing dress and shoes.

“I tried calling her that day, but she didn’t pick up my calls; I tried again on Friday, but again she didn’t pick up. I sent her several WhatsApp messages, but she didn’t reply until her phone went off,” he said.

Mugalu said he feared for her life. He wished for her to be fine.

Police confirm her reappearance

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, on Tuesday evening, March 14, confirmed that Najjuuko appeared by herself and reported to the office of the CID Officer, saying she was not missing.

She confirmed that she was in good health and accepted to write a statement explaining the circumstances that led to her disappearance.

“The bride who had been reported to be missing has come out by herself and reported to Nsangi Police Station today (14.3.23) afternoon,” Onyango said in a statement.

He explained further; “Najjuko who was by the time of her disappearance preparing for her upcoming marriage ceremony, that was scheduled for last Sunday, March 12, 2023, told Police that she was not interested in the man the family wants her to get married to.”

According to Onyango, Najjuko told Police that instead, she was interested in another man whom the family doesn’t want.

“She decided to disappear to show the family that she is only interested in the man they don’t want,” Onyango said, adding that she bought the shoes and dresses with the money the family gave her for shopping and she sent a bodaboda rider to take them home to show them that she didn’t love the groom.

“She told the Police that since Saturday, she had been staying with a friend called Zaina in Makindye. The Police have recorded her statement and handed her over to the parents,” Onyango explained.

He appealed to parents not to force their children into a marriage that they don’t want, adding that the youth should be allowed to make their own choices and marry partners they love.