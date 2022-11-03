Thursday, November 3, 2022
Miss Uganda UK on this Saturday

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

As Miss Uganda UK marks its 10th anniversary, a tenth queen will be crowned at a grand finale at Dominion Centre 9 High Road London N22 6DS, United Kingdom on Saturday, November 5.

The event will see 12 finalists of Ugandan heritage take centre stage in the hope of becoming the new queen of the Ugandan community in the UK.

All contestants reside in the UK. The most anticipated event in the Ugandan calendar in diaspora will see a live performance from UK artistes. Notably there will be a focus on traditional culture performances.

Out of the 12 contestants, Vanessa Tendo Naddamba is one to watch.

She has been Miss Africa and Miss Liverpool first runner-up before and is in the know of beauty and leadership qualities and that’s the reason she’s contesting for the Miss Uganda UK crown.

Naddamba

Since queens carry charity with their crowns, Naddamba is the ambassador of A Thousand Hands of Love in Manchester, where she teaches Ugandan children in the diaspora about the importance of their culture, descent and heritage.

You can vote via the link https://pageantvote.co/pageants/44/contestants/346

