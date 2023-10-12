Miss Uganda UK 2023 contestants awarded

Alfred Byenkya

Organizers of the 2023 Miss Uganda UK have awarded models that participated in the 2023 competition with certificates for their participation in the event

A total of 9 contestants participated in the beauty pageant that was held at the Wandsworth Civic Centre in London on 30th, September,2023

The mini awards were held after the event to recognize models that participated in the competition and these included Faith Alyce Rusoke (2023 winner), Jalirah Mpuuga (1st Runners UP) and Priscilla Nantongo (2nd Runners UP)

Caris Nazinda was among those who were recognized. Courtesy Photo

Other participants were Grace Nakalyango, Rashima Kwesiga, Agatha Nantume, Caris Nazinda, Tracy Afoyorwoth and Kimberley Akello

Miss Uganda UK 2023 winner Faith Alyce Rusoke was given the award of best evening wear, Best Creative wear and Miss congeniality.

Caris Nazinda was given the award of Miss Personality, Priscilla Nantongo got the award of Best swim wear and best ambassador, Jalirah Mpuuga got the award of best catwalk while Tracy Afoyorwot was given the award of people’s queen.

They were rewarded for showcasing costumes that were inspired by the mother land Uganda and the national bird, the crested crane

Outgoing Miss Uganda UK 2022 Queen Vanessa Tendo Naddamba congratulated them and wished them the best of luck during their term.



