Miss Uganda Tumukunde lands university scholarship

By Abia Kaitesi

Miss Uganda 2023 Hannah Karema Tumukunde has scooped herself a scholarship from ISBAT (International Business Science and Technology) University in Kampala to study a course of her choice.

Miss Uganda CEO Brenda Nanyonjo revealed that Hannah got the scholarship because she is Miss Uganda and that they have a partnership with ISBAT University.

Nanyonjo emphasised the importance of education for young women, saying the scholarship will make a significant difference in the life of Miss Uganda.

“Hannah is excited about the opportunity and she will do her best to come out with the best results because it means a lot to her. A scholarship is not something that every university can offer and since she has been given the placement, she will pick a course of her choice,” she said.

Nanyonjo, however, said Hannah hasn’t decided on a course yet “because she has a lot of courses on her mind.”

Since she has an organisation to run, Hannah intends to have her classes online so as to balance both school and work.