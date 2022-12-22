Miss Uganda show launches amid excitement

By Steven Odeke

The search for Miss Uganda 2023 queen was launched yesterday ( Wednesday) at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

The sight of former queens such as the beautiful Stella Nantumbwe, Phiona Bizzu, Leah Kalanguka and the outgoing queen Elizabeth Kagaya, among others, all in their ebullience and elegance , triggered excitement in many at the show.

For an old timer, one can not say this was the grandest and glamorous of the Miss Uganda Show launches as used to be back in the day but it was a cool evening laced with banter, delicious meats and cocktails named after past Miss Uganda queen’s under Brenda Nanyonjo whose tenure as license holder has seen her get the country the first Miss World Africa in 2018.

Brenda Nanyonjo during the Miss Uganda show launch on Wednesday. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Nanyonjo says because she has held the license to hold the show for 10 years, she decided to celebrate it by organizing it in a Reality TV kind-of format. This time, they will show you everything from the start on StarTimes.

She said, “It has not been an easy ride as you know it but what better way to celebrate the milestone than to bring it back to the people who thought Miss Uganda Show was for only for the high-End?. Let people see how a Miss Uganda Queen is determined. And we encourage them to send in their nieces, daughters, girlfriends and all for as long as they are 18 to 25 years of age, not married, not divorced, not with a baby and of Ugandan citizen among many requirements.”