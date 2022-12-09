Friday, December 9, 2022
Miss Uganda pageant embraces reality TV format

By Kampala Sun Writer

Kezzi Entertainment in partnership with StarTimes Uganda has launched the first-ever Miss Uganda reality beauty contest that will be televised live on TV.
The show is expected to serve viewers the best of entertainment created around some top beauty contestants in Uganda. On the same note, Kezzi Entertainment has launched Miss Uganda 2023 edition.
According to the organizers, Miss Uganda 2023 will be in form of an entertainment reality TV show; on Makula TV, which will document Miss Uganda Pageant activities in 2023 covering all the geographical regions of Uganda.

The show summarizes the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nationwide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions & the national selections.

Miss Uganda pageant organizer Brenda Nanyonjo reveals that the pageant is returning in a new format. Courtesy photo

 It also includes the residential Boot Camp activities; the Beauty and Fashion contests, the Beach Beauty and Sports Challenge, and Adventure and Talent contests. The show will also have periodical evictions, confession sessions, audience interactivity; and finally, the Crowning Ceremony (Grand Finale).
The Miss Uganda 2023 activities, will last ten weeks; and will be packaged in real time for a TV broadcast three times a week running from January into March 2023.
Makula TV, launched in June 2022 is a local television channel exclusive on the StarTimes platform that shows nonstop series and drama in Luganda.

