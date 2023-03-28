Miss Uganda judge Manuela Mulondo backs winner Hannah Tumukunde

By Joan Murungi

Ever since Hannah Tumukunde Karema was announced Miss Uganda 2023-2024, many people have claimed that she is not deserving of the crown.

It is rumoured that a panel of judges, including Manuela Mulondo, Peter Igaga and former 2013 Miss Uganda Ella Nantumbwe, had chosen Whitney Martha Ademun (singer Cindy Sanyu’s sister) as the winner, but the organisers named Tumukunde instead.

While speaking to The Kampala Sun, Manuela urged people to let Tumukunde enjoy her win. According to her, there was nothing sinister about Tumukunde’s win. That she won by merit.

“Hannah did really well. She is intelligent and beautiful at the same time. It was really as honest as that. What has been said about the organisers is untrue. If you put Whitney beside Hannah in terms of their intellectual ability and beauty, Hannah would still do well,“ Manuela said.

“Those are rumours. Ugandans are Ugandans and they will always look for a way to add some mystery and drama to everything. They are used to having a Miss Uganda when there is drama. Let them leave her alone. We were seven judges and I think she had 5/7.”

Meanwhile, Ademun’s reaction towards Tumukunde’s win surprised many. She chose to smile over it as she congratulated her.

“I am happy that one of my friends won. Hannah was my friend from boot camp. She was also my roommate,” she revealed.